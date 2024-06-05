NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $628,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $152.47 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.