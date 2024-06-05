NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $667,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $646,341,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSI opened at $369.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

