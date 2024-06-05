NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $234.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.