NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centene by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

