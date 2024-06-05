NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

