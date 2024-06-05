NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $378.58 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.68.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

