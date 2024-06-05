NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,155 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 469,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,307,000 after buying an additional 467,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,981,018 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.