NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,671 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $237,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $375,173.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,588 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $129.05 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

