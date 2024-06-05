NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.