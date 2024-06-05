NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,674,000 after purchasing an additional 883,161 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

