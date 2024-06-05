NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,388. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

