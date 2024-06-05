NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

