NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.