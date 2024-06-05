NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,837,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

