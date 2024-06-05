NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,580,000 after purchasing an additional 210,264 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $2,630,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Newmont by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,793,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,216,000 after buying an additional 538,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Trading Down 3.2 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

