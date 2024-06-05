NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,316 shares of company stock worth $3,809,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

