Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

