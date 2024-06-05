Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $228.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.19.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

