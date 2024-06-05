Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

