NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 5.1%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.86. 504,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,950,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 865,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

