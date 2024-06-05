NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 8.4%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.86. 379,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,349,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

