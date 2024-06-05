Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 41,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 940,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $783.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock valued at $112,904. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

