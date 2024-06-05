NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 2595651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $590,771 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

