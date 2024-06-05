Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 277,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 829,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after buying an additional 705,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 445,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

