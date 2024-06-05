Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $9.68

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.68, but opened at $10.60. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 278,988 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,301.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $612,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.