Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.257-2.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
