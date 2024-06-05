Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.180-3.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $82.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

