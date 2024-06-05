ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

