Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.30. 302,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,268,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 182,206 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 270.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

