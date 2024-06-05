Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as high as $184.00 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 53430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.07.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $118,251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after acquiring an additional 533,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,868,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

