Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.88. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 940,029 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

