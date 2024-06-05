Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.17. 12,934,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 59,201,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 184.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,024,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.