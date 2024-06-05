Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 85,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

