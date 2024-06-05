Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.77 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.