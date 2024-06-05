Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.91

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $12.85. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 7,390,434 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $33,191,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

