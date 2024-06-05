Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 20.67, but opened at 22.00. Paramount Global shares last traded at 22.29, with a volume of 24,499 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is 20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 416.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

