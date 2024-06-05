Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

TSE:POU opened at C$30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total transaction of C$80,593.56. In other news, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$327,014.00. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 2,532 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.83, for a total value of C$80,593.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,387 shares of company stock worth $3,529,648. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

