Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $512.33 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $334.09 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.