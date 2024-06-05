Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 1,028 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

