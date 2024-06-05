Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total value of $363,656.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,084,428.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $428.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.