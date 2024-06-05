Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.