Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $671.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $736.12 and a 200 day moving average of $735.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

