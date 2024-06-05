Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.