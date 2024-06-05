Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

