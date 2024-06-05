Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

MPC stock opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

