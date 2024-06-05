Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

