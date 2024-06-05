Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.79 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,700,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,597,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,193,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of SUI opened at $118.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $141.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

