Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.98 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,812 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in AES by 18,505.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 2,019,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 686,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $8,947,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

