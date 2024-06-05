Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.98 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

