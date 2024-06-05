Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $139.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $627.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

